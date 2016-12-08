版本:
2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Republic Services elects Sandra Volpe to its board

Dec 8 Republic Services Inc :

* Republic Services Inc says republic's board now consists of 13 total members, including 12 independent directors

* Republic Services Inc elects Sandra M. Volpe to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

