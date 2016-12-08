版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering

Dec 8 Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp says has commenced a registered public offering of its common stock of 8.4 million shares

* Valley National Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐