BRIEF-Conagra Brands announces appointment of Thomas Dickson to its Board

* Conagra Brands Inc says with this addition, Conagra Brands board will consist of 11 members

* Dividend payment of $0.20 per share of CAG common stock will be paid on March 1, 2017

* Conagra Brands announces appointment of Thomas W. Dickson to its Board of Directors