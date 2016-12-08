版本:
BRIEF-Conagra Brands announces appointment of Thomas Dickson to its Board

Dec 8 Conagra Brands Inc

* Conagra Brands Inc says with this addition, Conagra Brands board will consist of 11 members

* Dividend payment of $0.20 per share of CAG common stock will be paid on March 1, 2017

* Conagra Brands announces appointment of Thomas W. Dickson to its Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

