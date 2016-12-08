版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-USA Compression announces public offering of common units

Dec 8 USA Compression Partners Lp :

* Says offering 4.50 million common units

* USA Compression announces public offering of common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

