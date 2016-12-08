版本:
2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Navient reports new $600 million share repurchase authority

Dec 8 Navient Corp :

* Repurchase program does not have an expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

