BRIEF-The Cooper Companies reports Q4 earnings per share $1.23

Dec 8 Cooper Companies Inc :

* Sees fiscal 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $9.00 - $9.30

* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue $494 million - $508 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.78 - $1.88

* Sees fiscal 2017 total revenue $2,090 million- $2,130 million

* The cooper companies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.28

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.23

* Q4 revenue $518.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $505 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

