BRIEF-Nci Building Systems reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Nci Building Systems Inc :
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects gross profit margins to be in range of 21.0 pct to 23.5 pct
* Qtrly total consolidated backlog increased to $515.9 million, up 3.9 pct year-over-year
* For full year, NCI expects 2017 to be a better year than 2016 in terms of revenues and adjusted ebitda
* NCI Building Systems - Co's two key cost savings initiatives in manufacturing consolidation and esg&a are expected to generate $30 to $40 million in cost savings by end of 2018
* NCI Building Systems reports fourth fiscal quarter and 2016 fiscal year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion
* Q4 sales $480.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $483.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $370 million to $390 million
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.