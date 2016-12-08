版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces agreement to acquire a class A office building in Atlanta

Dec 8 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says expects to fund transaction with planned debt financing and cash on hand

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces agreement to acquire a class A office building in Atlanta, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

