2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Reg-Medley Capital reports qtrly loss per share $0.06

Dec 8 Medley Capital Corp :

* Board of directors approved an extension of current $50 million share repurchase program through Dec. 31, 2017

* Qtrly net investment income of $12.4 million, or $0.23 on a weighted average per share basis

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Reg-Medley Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

