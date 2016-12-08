版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces update to court proceedings relating to a subsidiary

Dec 8 Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Scorpio Gold Corp - on December 2, 2016, court formally denied company's motion to alter, vacate or amend judgment

* Scorpio Gold announces update to court proceedings relating to a subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

