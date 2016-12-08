版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports month-end assets under management

Dec 8 Franklin Resources Inc :

* Franklin Resources - Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries of $714.4 billion at Nov 30, 2016, compared to $723.0 billion at Oct 31, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

