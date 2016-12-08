版本:
BRIEF-Colgate elects Charles Bancroft to its board of directors

Dec 8 Colgate-palmolive Co :

* Colgate-Palmolive co says Richard J. Kogan, a director, will retire from board in may 2017 at end of his current term

* Colgate elects Charles A. Bancroft to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

