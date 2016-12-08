版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Corporation names Miklos Kallo president of Berkley Regional Specialty

Dec 8 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* W. R. Berkley Corporation names Miklos F. Kallo president of Berkley Regional Specialty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

