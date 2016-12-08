版本:
2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Zedge Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Dec 8 Zedge Inc :

* Zedge announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue fell 6.9 percent to $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

