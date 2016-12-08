版本:
BRIEF-Iridex Corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock

Dec 8 Iridex Corp :

* Iridex Corp - intends to offer newly issued shares of common stock, $0.01 par value pursuant to an underwritten public offering

* Intends to offer newly issued shares of common stock, $0.01 par value

* Iridex Corporation announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

