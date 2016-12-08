版本:
BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management November 30, 2016

Dec 8 Cohen & Steers Inc :

* Cohen & Steers Inc - preliminary assets under management of $56.5 billion as of november 30, 2016, a decrease of $2.1 billion from October 31, 2016

* Cohen & steers announces preliminary assets under management November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

