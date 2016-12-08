版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:58 BJT

BRIEF-Technical Communications Q4 revenue $405,000 vs. $931,000

Dec 8 Technical Communications Corp

* Technical Communications Corporation reports results for the fiscal year and quarter ended October 1, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.47

* Q4 revenue $405,000 versus $931,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐