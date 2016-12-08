版本:
BRIEF-MBAC says announces closing of non-brokered private placement

Dec 8 MBAC Fertilizer Corp

* Mbac fertilizer corp - net proceeds of private placement will be used primarily for re-commissioning, ramp-up itafós arraias ssp operations

* Mbac fertilizer corp - issued 5.4 million shares in capital of company to zaff at an offering price of c$2.50 per share

* Mbac announces closing of non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

