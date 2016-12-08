版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Layne Christensen Q3 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

Dec 8 Layne Christensen Co

* Says total backlog was $244.1 million at october 31, 2016 compared to $386.4 million at october 31, 2015

* Layne christensen reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $153.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $166.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐