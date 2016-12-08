版本:
中国
2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Microvision announces proposed public offering of common stock

Dec 8 Microvision Inc :

* Says it intends to offer to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Microvision announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

