BRIEF-Darnley Bay announces private placement financing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd :
* Says funds shall be used to complete acquisition of pine point property
* Darnley Bay Resources - increasing offering up to 20 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per ft share
* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - increasing offering up to 25 million non-flow through units at a price of $0.20 per unit
Darnley bay announces private placement financing increased to $10,000,000
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.