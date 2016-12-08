BRIEF-Darnley Bay announces private placement financing

Dec 8 Darnley Bay Resources Ltd :

* Says funds shall be used to complete acquisition of pine point property

* Darnley Bay Resources - increasing offering up to 20 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per ft share

* Darnley Bay Resources Ltd - increasing offering up to 25 million non-flow through units at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Darnley bay announces private placement financing increased to $10,000,000