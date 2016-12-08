版本:
BRIEF-Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 mln senior unsecured notes

Dec 8 Roper Technologies Inc :

* Roper Technologies Inc - 2021 notes will bear interest at rate of 2.800% per year and 2026 notes will bear interest at rate of 3.800% per year

* Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Roper Technologies prices public offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 and $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2026

