版本:
中国
2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Swift energy announces sale of remaining 25% interest in central Louisiana

Dec 8 Swift Energy Co :

* Swift Energy Co - has recently increased its gas hedge position for 2017 and initiated a hedging program for 2018

* Swift Energy-net proceeds received by swift energy will be used to reduce amount of borrowings under company's credit facility

* Swift energy announces sale of remaining 25% interest in central louisiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

