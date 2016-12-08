BRIEF-Dominion Diamond Corporation q3 earnings per share $0.34

Dec 8 Dominion Diamond Corporation :

* Qtrly sales $102.7 million versus $145.0 million

* Demonetization of indian rupee following q3 is expected to delay a return to normal trading activity in rough diamonds

* Dominion diamond - disruption due to demonetization of indian rupee is expected to continue to impact demand for lower priced rough diamonds into q1 of fiscal 2018

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Dominion diamond corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results