公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Lucara's karowe mine exceeds $1.0 billion in sales

Dec 8 Lucara Diamond Corp :

* Lucara Diamond Corp - q4 2016 revenue, inclusive of second exceptional stone tender held in november, is $66.1 million at an average of $743 per carat

* Lucara's karowe mine exceeds $1.0 billion in sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

