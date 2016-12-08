版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 07:30 BJT

BRIEF-Biogen presents data from Phase 1b study of investigational Alzheimer's Disease Treatment at 2016 clinical trials on Alzheimer's Disease Meeting

Dec 8 Biogen Inc

* Biogen presents data from Phase 1b study of investigational Alzheimer's disease treatment Aducanumab at 2016 clinical trials on Alzheimer's Disease Meeting

* Aducanumab data presented at CTAD are consistent with previously reported analyses from this study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

