BRIEF-Nuance prices $500 million offering of senior notes

Dec 8 Nuance Communications Inc

* Says priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2026

* Nuance prices $500 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

