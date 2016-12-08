版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Safety Products provides update on unsolicited offer of $0.25 per share from MKU Ltd

Dec 8 Pacific Safety Products Inc

* Pacific Safety Products - Board, financial advisors, legal counsel, continuing to review MKU offer to determine whether it constitutes "superior proposal"

* "At this time, board has not changed its recommendation with respect to pending transaction with Safariland"

* Pacific Safety Products Inc. provides update on unsolicited offer of $0.25 per share from MKU Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

