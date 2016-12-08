版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Edison International raises common stock dividend 13 pct

Dec 8 Edison International

* Declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.5425 per share

* Edison International raises common stock dividend 13 percent; thirteenth consecutive annual increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

