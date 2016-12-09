版本:
BRIEF-3M to sell indentity management business to Gemalto for $850 mln

Dec 8 3M Co :

* 3M to sell identity management business

* Deal for $850 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.

* Upon completion of sale, 3M will record a gain related to transaction

* Says has entered into agreements to sell identity management business within its traffic safety and security division, to Gemalto

* In addition, co will incur various charges as it continues to make investments to drive growth and improve productivity

* Approximately 450 3M employees are expected to transfer to Gemalto with acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

