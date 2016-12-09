版本:
BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners reports Q1 2017 results

Dec 9 Ferrellgas Partners Lp

* Ferrellgas partners lp - qtrly net loss per common unitholders' interest $0.44

* Ferrellgas partners lp - at end of q1, co's leverage ratio was 5.81x, which was lower than 6.05x limit allowed under its secured credit facility

* Ferrellgas partners, l.p. Reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

