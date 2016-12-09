BRIEF-Synergy Pharma's bowel drug succeeds in first phase 3 trial

Dec 9 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in
first phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable
bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - preliminary analysis of data
indicates that both plecanatide 3 mg and 6 mg doses met study's
primary endpoint
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals -pending approval in CIC
indication, co plans to file new drug application supplement
with clinical data for plecanatide in IBS-C in q1 2017
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - four patients in trial
(0.4%) experienced serious adverse events
* Synergy Pharma- common adverse event was diarrhea that was
in 3.2% of patients in 3 mg,3.7% patients in 6 mg dose groups
versus 1.3% placebo-treated patients
