BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers Inc says to repurchase its 7.5% senior notes

Dec 12 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Authorized repurchase of up to $20.0 million of company's
outstanding 7.5% senior notes due in 2019
* Two kamsarmax vessels are to be delivered between Q1
2017 and Q2 2017 and the price has been reduced by $4.9 million
* Has reached agreements with a shipyard to reduce price to
be paid under shipbuilding contracts of two kamsarmax vessels
* Repurchase of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 will be funded by
available cash
* Repurchase authorization of 7.5% senior notes due 2019 has
no expiration date
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces vessel price reductions and
authority to repurchase its 7.5% senior notes
