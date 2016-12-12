BRIEF-Newell Brands says to buy fast-growing food storage and candle businesses

Dec 12 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell brands to acquire fast-growing food storage and
candle businesses
* Additionally, company has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire smith mountain industries
* Company expects to complete divestitures in first half of
2017
* Smith mountain deal for $100 million
* Newell brands inc - both deals are expected to be
immediately accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell brands inc - deal for nz$660 million
* Newell brands inc - both acquisitions will be funded from
cash on hand at time of closing.
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to normalized
earnings
* Newell brands - neither deal expected to draw on
u.s.-based net proceeds from planned divestitures which will be
used for accelerated debt repaymen
* Newell brands to acquire fast-growing food storage and
candle businesses
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: