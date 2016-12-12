BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners gives 2017 financial and capex forecast

Dec 12 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp
* 2017 EQM net income is projected to be $555 - $595
million, adjusted ebitda is expected to be $670 - $710 million
* EQT midstream partners lp - sees 2017 distributable cash
flow is expected to be $590 - $630 million
* EQT Midstream Partners lp - beginning in 2018, eqm is
targeting annual per unit distribution growth of 15% - 20% for
several years
* EQT Midstream Partners - eqm forecasts 2017 growth capex
and capital contributions to mountain valley pipeline, llc , to
be about $500 - $850 million
* EQT Midstream Partners lp - for eqgp, beginning in 2018,
annual per unit distribution growth target is 30% - 40%
* EQT Midstream Partners lp - sees 2017 eqt gp holdings, lp
annual per unit distribution growth of approximately 40%
* EQM forecasts 20% growth in annual per unit distribution
in 2017
* EQT Midstream Partners announces 2017 financial and capex
forecast; eqt gp holdings announces 2017 distribution forecast
