BRIEF-Achaogen says positive results in phase 3 trials of plazomicin

Dec 12 Achaogen Inc
* Plazomicin well tolerated in both trials and shows
improved overall safety compared with colistin in care trial
* Company plans to proceed with regulatory submissions in
U.S. and Europe
* Epic registration trial successfully achieves FDA primary
endpoints in patients with complicated urinary tract infections
* In addition, achaogen plans to publicly present detailed
results from both Epic and Care trials in 2017
* Company also plans to submit a marketing authorization
application (MAA) to EMA in 2018
* Epic demonstrates superiority on EMA primary endpoints
* Achaogen plans to submit a new drug application (NDA),
which will include Epic and Care data, to FDA in second half of
2017
* Achaogen announces positive results in phase 3 CUTI and
CRE clinical trials of plazomicin
