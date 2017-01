Dec 12 Northern Blizzard Resources Inc

* Northern blizzard resources inc - to purchase for cancellation up to $75.0 million of its common shares at a price of $4.00 per share

* Northern blizzard resources inc - offer will remain open for acceptance until 5:00 p.m. (toronto time) on january 20, 2017

* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces filing of substantial issuer bid documents and update on significant shareholders' intentions