BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals names David Brennan interim CEO

Dec 12 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alexion's board of directors announces new leadership appointments

* David Brennan, Alexion board member and former CEO of Astrazeneca Plc, named interim CEO

* Brennan succeeds David Hallal who has resigned for personal reasons

* Hallal has also resigned from board

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says David Anderson, former CFO of Honeywell, joins Alexion as CFO

* Company expects to file Q3 10-Q in January 2017 or earlier

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - audit and finance committee investigation to date not identified facts that require co to update previously reported results

* Spencer Stuart has been engaged to commence search for a permanent CEO