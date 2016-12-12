BRIEF-Partner Communications says to reduce about 90 positions

Dec 12 Partner Communications Company Ltd
* Cost of 2018 economic chapter is estimated at
approximately nis 23 million
* Partner communications co - as a result of retirement
plan, estimates that onetime expense will be recorded in q4 of
2016 in amount of about nis 12 million
* Agreement includes an economic chapter that is valid for
years 2017 and 2018
* Company undertakes to reduce approximately 90 positions
* Cost of 2017 economic chapter estimated approximately nis
7 million in addition to implementation of 2016 economic chapter
* Total estimated amount of expense in 2017 is expected to
be higher than 2016 by about nis 17 million
* Partner Communications announces it has reached
understandings with the employees' representatives and the
histadrut regarding the collective employment agreement
