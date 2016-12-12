版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 12日 星期一 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-A Schulman says Kathy Oswald elected to board of directors

Dec 12 A Schulman Inc

* Kathy Oswald elected to A Schulman board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

