BRIEF-Teck Resources announces $285 Q1 coal benchmark

Dec 12 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Settled with major customers a benchmark price for Q1 of
2017 for its highest quality coals of $285 per tonne
* Unionized employees at Fording River, Elkview steelmaking
coal mines in British Columbia have ratified new 5 year
collective agreements
* As a result of new collective agreements, Teck expects to
incur a one-time, after-tax charge to profit in Q4 of
approximately $35 mln
* The new 5 year collective agreements expire April 30, 2021
and Oct 31, 2020, replacing agreements that expired April 30 and
Oct 31, 2015
