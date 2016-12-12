BRIEF-Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase II clinical trial in HBV patients

Dec 12 Arbutus Biopharma Corp :
* Arbutus Biopharma - one patient in cohort 2 discontinued
treatment due to transient elevation of transaminases with
normal bilirubin observed
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - company plans to add another
cohort to ARB-1467 study to explore bi-weekly administration of
0.4 mg/kg dose
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - complete cohort 1 and 2 ARB-1467
multi-dose data demonstrate dose-responsive hbsag reductions
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - treatment with arb-1467 has been
generally well tolerated in this study to date
* Arbutus provides additional data from the ARB-1467 phase
ii clinical trial in HBV patients
