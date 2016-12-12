版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 13日 星期二 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-A. O. Smith names Dr. Ilham Kadri to board of directors

Dec 12 A. O. Smith Corp :

* A. O. Smith names Dr. Ilham kadri to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

