BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy and Seventy Seven Energy to merge

Dec 12 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :
* Says Patterson-UTI expects to achieve synergies in excess
of $50 million from deal
* Says will acquire Seventy Seven Energy in exchange for
approximately 49.6 million shares of common stock of
Patterson-UTI
* Says all of Seventy Seven Energy's debt is expected to be
repaid at closing of transaction.
* Says terms of merger agreement were unanimously approved
by boards of directors of both companies
* Says transaction values Seventy Seven Energy at
approximately $1.76 billion
* Says also expects to issue additional equity in connection
with closing transaction
* Patterson-UTI energy and seventy seven energy announce
agreement to merge
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: