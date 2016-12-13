BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy and Seventy Seven Energy to merge

Dec 12 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc :

* Says Patterson-UTI expects to achieve synergies in excess of $50 million from deal

* Says will acquire Seventy Seven Energy in exchange for approximately 49.6 million shares of common stock of Patterson-UTI

* Says all of Seventy Seven Energy's debt is expected to be repaid at closing of transaction.

* Says terms of merger agreement were unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Says transaction values Seventy Seven Energy at approximately $1.76 billion

* Says also expects to issue additional equity in connection with closing transaction

* Patterson-UTI energy and seventy seven energy announce agreement to merge