BRIEF-3M says expects FY2017 EPS of $8.45/shr to $8.80/shr

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 13 3M Co
* 3M positioned for a successful 2017 and beyond
* For full-year 2017, company expects organic local-currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent
* For full-year 2017, company expects earnings per share of $8.45 to $8.80, an increase of 4 to 8 percent
* For full-year 2017, company expects free cash flow conversion of 95 to 105 percent
* In 2017 3M plans to invest approximately $1.8 billion in research and development to support organic growth
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016