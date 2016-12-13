BRIEF-Euro Tech Holdings says revenue for six months ended June 30 were nearly $10.5 mln

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 13 Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd
* Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited reports interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016
* Revenues for six months ended June 30, 2016 were approximately US$10,469,000, a 26.5 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: