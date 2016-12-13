BRIEF-Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal

Dec 13 Spartan Motors Inc
* Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal
* Transaction accretive to earnings in 2017
* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to generate 2016
revenues of approximately $100 million
* Spartan Motors - Spartan Motors USA Inc entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire Smeal Fire Apparatus Co and its
subsidiaries for $36.3 million
* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to add
approximately $70 million in annual revenue to company's
emergency response segment
* Transaction will be initially financed with Spartan
Motors' recently amended $100 million line of credit
* Smeal is expected to generate positive EBITDA in 2016
* Combined company from deal will have 47 dealers in 44
states, 10 provinces and 3 territories
