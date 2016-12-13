版本:
BRIEF-Telenav expands its board with appointment of two new directors

Dec 13 Telenav Inc -

* Telenav expands its board of directors with appointment of two new directors

* Board of directors has expanded its size by two members, and appointed Karen C. Francis and Richard B. Gold to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

