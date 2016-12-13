BRIEF-Ab Initio Biotherapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Pfizer to discover GPCR activating antibodies

Dec 13 Ab Initio Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Ab Initio - addition of will somers, ph.d., vice president
of biomedicines design at pfizer, to ab initio scientific
advisory board
* Ab Initio - ab initio will receive an upfront fee and
research support
* Ab Initio - co is eligible to receive milestone payments
and tiered royalties on future sales of any products that may
result from the collaboration
* Ab Initio -pfizer has exclusive worldwide rights to
develop,commercialize gpcr activator antibodies against this
target that may result from deal
* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - further terms of deal are not
disclosed
* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - in addition, pfizer will make
a strategic investment in ab initio alongside company's existing
investors
* Ab Initio announces strategic collaboration with pfizer to
discover gpcr activating antibodies
