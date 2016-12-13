BRIEF-Matrix Service acquires Houston Interests LLC

Dec 13 Matrix Service Co :
* Matrix Service Co - deal for $46 million
* Matrix Service Co- Matrix anticipates transaction will be
modestly accretive to earnings in balance of this fiscal year
* Matrix Service Co- company exercised an expansion feature
in its credit facility which increased borrowing capacity from
$200 million to $250 million
* Matrix Service Co- Tulsa operations of both companies will
be combined into one facility
* Matrix Service Co -effective immediately, Houston
Interests' nearly 250 employees, will operate as matrix pdm
engineering
* Matrix Service Co acquires Houston Interests Llc expanding
process design, engineering and construction services expertise
